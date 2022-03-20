UMF men fall to Roger Williams in doubleheader to close Florida trip

DAVENPORT, Florida – The University of Maine at Farmington baseball team closed out its Florida spring break trip with a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Roger Williams University, 20-3 and 4-1, on Friday afternoon at Northeast Regional Park.

In game one of Friday’s twinbill, the Hawks pounded out their 20 runs on 14 hits, and plated five runs in each of the first three innings.

UMF (0-5) got on the scoreboard in the third when Hunter LaBossiere’s single into left field plated Will Cauchon, who got aboard with a leadoff walk. The Beavers tacked on their second run in the sixth inning when pinch runner Lucas Tuttle, running for LaBossiere, crossed on a Derek Gendreau ground out to second.

Cauchon scored UMF’s final run in the seventh inning when Bartell drew a bases loaded walk.

LaBossiere led the Beavers at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort with one run batted in. Four UMF pitchers saw action in the game, led by starter Ky Morris who was charged with the loss.

Brandon Jenkins and Ben Bonavita each charted two hits and four RBIs to lead Roger Williams, with Jenkins hitting a two-run home run in the first inning.

In game two, Roger Williams grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, with two runs scoring on Matt Massaro’s two-out, two-run single up the middle. The Hawks extended their lead to 4-0 in the sixth inning when pinch runner Alec Lavallee was sacrificed home by Tommy Hobin.

The Beavers plated their lone run in the bottom of the seventh. Tyler Lambert and J Pruett both reached on singles, and LaBossiere walked to load up the bases. Gendreau then drew a bases-loaded walk, plating Lambert.

LaBossiere and Lambert each had a pair of hits to lead UMF at the plate. Tuttle got the start on the mound for the Beavers; he fanned four and walked four while allowing three runs on two hits over five innings in the loss.

UMF baseball returns to action on Saturday, March 26, when it travels to Boston to face Wentworth Institute of Technology. First game of the twinbill starts at 4 p.m.