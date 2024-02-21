UMF Men’s Alpine Skiing: Men’s Alpine placed 4th in slalom, books trip to Lake Placid

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The University of Maine at Farmington men’s alpine team concluded a strong weekend with a 4th place finish in Sunday’s slalom event at the USCSA Eastern Regional Championship at Sugarloaf. With the 4th place finish in slalom, the Beavers placed 4th overall in the two-day Eastern Regional event, securing their trip to the USCSA National Championships in Lake Placid, New York. This is the second consecutive season that the Beavers have qualified for the National Championships.

Sam Roy (Frenchville, Maine) continued to be the Beavers’ most consistent skier this season, placing 9th overall in Sunday’s slalom event. Roy finished his first run with a time of 44.42 seconds, the 8th fastest time of any skier on the course. Roy took it down half a notch in his second run, focusing on finishing, coming in with a time of 47.68 to post a two-run time of 1:32.10.

Colgan O’Keefe (Westchester, N.Y.) had one of his best races of the season, and it could not have come at a better time for Farmington. O’Keefe finished 15th overall with a two-run time of 1:34.30. O’Keefe finished his first run with a time of 47.17 seconds and his second run in 47.13 seconds to grab 15th place and help the Beavers secure 4th place as a team.

Sophomores Lake Lindelof (Belfast, Maine) and Lance Dolan (Coplin Plantation, Maine) posted nearly identical times, finishing in 21st and 22nd place respectively. Lindelof finished with a two-run time of 1:35.14 while Dolan posted a time of 1:35.17. With Lindelof finishing just 0.03 seconds in front of Dolan, he contributed to the team’s combined time, and Dolan did not. Lindelof, Roy, and O’Keefe posted a combined time of 4:41.54. Lindelof’s first run was clocked at 47.29 seconds while his second run came in at 47.85 seconds. Dolan posted a first run time of 47.61 seconds and a second run time of 47.56 seconds.

Jacob Roy (Frenchville, Maine) finished his first run with a time of 51.51 seconds but did not finish in his second run.

For the weekend, Sam Roy placed 10th overall, finishing with one of the best weekends in Farmington program history. O’Keefe placed 14th overall, Dolan was just behind him in 17th place. Lindelof registered a DNF on Saturday, and Jacob Roy registered a DNF on Sunday, with Lindelof placing 41st for the weekend and Roy placing 38th.

The USCSA National Championships will begin on March 4th and run through March 9th.