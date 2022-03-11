UMF men’s basketball players earn accolades

FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington senior guard Terion Moss was named Player of the Year while senior center Jack Kane was named the Defensive Player of the Year when the Maine Men’s Basketball Coaches and Writers Association announced its annual award on Wednesday

Both Moss and Kane were First Team All-State honorees while Kane was also named to the All-Defensive Team.

Moss finished the 2021-22 season averaging 27.0 points and 4.2 assists while hauling down 3.9 assists per game. He shot .500 (176-of-352) from the field and was 52-of-124 (.419) from beyond the arc. Moss currently ranks second among NCAA Division III leaders in scoring, and is 26th among three-point shooting percentage leaders.

Moss was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week on Nov. 30, 2021, in the wake of a 46-point performance against Saint Joseph’s College of Maine (11/23) – a scoring performance that came just three days after he set a new UMF single game scoring record with 48 points at Southern Maine (11/20). Moss earned NAC Player of the Week honors twice during the 2021-22 season.

Thus far in 2021-22, Moss has scored in double-digits in all 16 games in which he has played, with 20-or-more points in 13 games, eight games with at least 30 points, and two 40-point performances.

Kane averaged 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds in 2021-22, placing him second in the NAC in

rebounding and 40th among all Division III statistical leaders. His .606 field goal shooting percentage (154-of-305) leads the conference and ranks 22nd nationally.

Kane is also among Division III leaders with 69 blocks (10th) and 3.29 blocks per game (6th). His 12 double-doubles this season ranks second in the NAC and 37th among Division III statistical leaders.

Kane cracked double-digits in scoring in 18 of his 21 games played this season, scoring a season-high 28 points at Colby College on Dec. 8, 2021.

UMF men’s basketball finished the season with a 14-7 overall record, 8-2 in the North Atlantic Conference East Division, and reached the semifinal round of the 2022 NAC Men’s Basketball Tournament.