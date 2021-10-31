UMF men’s soccer yields late goal to Southern Maine, falls to Huskies

GORHAM – Over the first 84 minutes of scoreless soccer, the University of Maine at Farmington held the University of Southern Maine to just one shot on goal.

It was USM’s second shot on goal, coming in the 85th minute, that provided the game’s only score and carried the Huskies past the Beavers, 1-0, on Wednesday evening at a windswept Hannaford Field. UMF closed out its 2021 regular season with a 9-4-1 overall record with Wednesday night’s loss at Southern Maine.

Zekariya Shaib scored on a shot from inside the box off a service from Alan King, giving Southern Maine the 1-0 lead. Two final attacks from the Beavers resulted in an offside call and a shot by Christian Beliveau that was blocked in the game’s final seconds.

UMF was outshot by Southern Maine, 10-5, but had a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal. USM tallied seven corner kicks to UMF’s three. Josh Castonguay played all 90 minutes in the UMF goal and was credited with one save, while Hayes Estrella had four saves in the Huskies’ goal.

The Beavers will face Thomas College in Saturday’s East Division Quarterfinal of the 2021 North Atlantic Conference Men’s Soccer Championship, which will be held at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Game time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.