UMF outdoor track & field results

Men’s track & field takes third at SNHU Invitational

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – The University of Maine at Farmington men’s track & field team finished third out of seven squads at the Southern New Hampshire University Invitational, its first team-scored meet of the 2022 outdoor season, on Saturday at Penmen Stadium.

UMF amassed 125 points in the meet to comfortably finish third overall. Franklin Pierce won the men’s meet with 250 points, followed by Stonehill with 180 points.

The Beavers recorded a pair of first-place finishes to highlight the meet.

Owen Yabsira won the 100m hurdles with a time of 19.28 seconds, with Abshir Abukar coming right behind in second place with a time of 19.72 seconds.

In the 3000m steeplechase, Jimmy Reel took first-place honors with his time of 10:55.35. UMF claimed the top three spots in the event, with Sam True (11:14.69) finishing second and Madison Brown (13:05.87) crossing the line in third place.

In the jumps, Henry Scheff (1.78m/5-10) and Yussuf Adow (1.68m/5-6) took second and third place respectively in the high jump. The Beavers’ best showing in throws came in the hammer, where Alixx Canwell took fourth with a throw of 40.81m (133-11).

UMF’s outdoor season continues next Saturday, April 9, at the Bowdoin College Polar Bear Invitational.

Women’s track & field finishes fourth at SNHU Invitational

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – The University of Maine at Farmington women’s track & field team posted one individual and one relay finish among the top three during Saturday’s Southern New Hampshire University Invitational, Saturday at Penmen Stadium.

The Beavers also charted multiple top 10 results, including four just outside the top three, and finished fourth out of seven teams in UMF’s first team-scored meet of the 2022 outdoor season. UMF tallied 66 points, behind Southern New Hampshire (246 pts.), Stonehill (177 pts.), and Franklin Pierce (120 pts.).

Grace Broughton had the top women’s individual result of the day with her third-place showing in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:15.33.

In the 4 x 100m relay, the UMF team of Hattie Dunton, Broughton, Ally Pickarts, and Cara Perry finished second in a time of 53.97. The Beavers’ 4 x 400m quartet of Anna MacDonald, Kaylee-Mae Durgin, Charlotte Wentworth, and Broughton was fourth with a time of 4:35.95.

UMF also turned in fourth-place results in the 400m (Pickarts, 1:09.97) and the 3000m steeplechase (Emily Eaton, 13:57.11).

In the field events, Carrie Burr was fourth in the long jump with a mark of 4.37m (14-4). The Beavers’ top finish in the throws was turned in by Kaitlyn Harmon-Bolding with a fifth-place finish in the discus behind a mark of 28.26m (92-8).

UMF’s outdoor season continues next Saturday, April 9, at the Bowdoin College Polar Bear Invitational.