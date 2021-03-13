UMF receives green light from NAC to move ahead with spring sports competition

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington Athletics Director Julie Davis is pleased to announce that the University has received the green light from the North Atlantic Conference to move ahead with spring sports competition.

UMF baseball, softball, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field and golf will return to competition.

“This is great news for our student athletes,” said Edward Serna, UMF president. “Returning to competition is a long-awaited first step that provides our student athletes and all of campus with a hopeful outlook for the season.”

According to the NAC release, previously planned spring sport conference schedules were replaced by updated models designed to minimize risk of exposure to COVID-19 while maximizing the experience for student athletes. Members will follow NCAA guidelines for the safe return to collegiate athletics, as well as directives from all federal, state, and local health authorities. Each campus will also determine specific protocols unique to their campus based on local circumstances, including whether fans will be permitted.

“As we wrap up the winter seasons, we are really looking forward to moving forward with more competition opportunities for our spring sport student-athletes and coaches. Everyone has been super patient, dedicated and hopeful. We are really proud of our student-athletes and staff who navigated a fall without competition, and a winter with very limited opportunities, during the spikes of the virus. Snow sports were able to get in a bit more due to the outdoor nature of things. It really took a team effort to stay on top of all the health and safety protocols through the winter.” said Julie A. Davis, Director of Athletics, Fitness and Recreation. “We are really excited to move to the next phase with spring sports, and more robust schedule opportunities, particularly for baseball and softball, but there’s something for everyone of our spring sports to sink their teeth into. “

To see the UMF spring sports schedules, please visit https://athletics.umf.maine. edu/landing/index