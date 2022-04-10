UMF Saturday sports wrap up

Women’s lacrosse muscles its way past SUNY Poly in NAC matchup

MARCY, New York – Five-goal performances from both Kaya Backman and Jade Petrie propelled the University of Maine at Farmington women’s lacrosse team to a 17-6 victory over SUNY Poly, in a North Atlantic Conference contest on Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Field.

UMF (2-7, 2-1 NAC) jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the opening quarter, with six different players netting goals for the Beavers.

The Beavers added three unanswered goals in the second quarter, and went into the intermission with a 9-2 advantage. Backman scored three of the Beavers’ second-quarter goals, completing the hat trick on UMaine-Farmington’s final goal of the frame at the 2:52 mark off an assist from Petrie.

Petrie struck for her third goal of the game just 27 seconds into the third quarter, as the two teams traded two goals each in the period.

UMF capped the game with a six-goal uprising in the fourth quarter. Backman and Petrie each had two more goals, while Danielle Chadbourne and Emma Brown each added one goal in the fourth quarter. Brown’s score with 2:49 showing on the game clock was her third goal of the game, completing her second career hat trick.

Kristina Moody, Azure Illiano, and Abby Trefsger all charted one goal apiece. Emily Stinson tallied three assists in the contest.

Molly Burdick paced SUNY Poly (0-7, 0-3 NAC) with four goals and one assist.

UMF outshot SUNY Poly, 43-20, with Maddy Ten Kate recording five saves in the UMaine-Farmington goal. Alycia Lugo was credited with 16 stops in the Wildcat goal.

UMF women’s lacrosse completes its New York swing on Sunday, April 10, when it faces Cazenovia College in Cazenovia, New York. Game time is noon.

Baseball splits NAC doubleheader against Thomas College

WATERVILLE – University of Maine at Farmington reliever Aaron Goschke retired the Thomas College Terriers in order in each of the final two innings to seal a 2-1 win for the Beavers, in game one of the two teams’ North Atlantic Conference doubleheader on Saturday at the Colby Baseball Complex.

UMF was unable to carry that momentum into the day’s second game and dropped a 22-5 loss to Thomas, taking a split out of the twinbill.

In game one, Goschke fanned two of the six Thomas batters he faced in the sixth and seventh innings on his way to his first career save. The win was also the third win in a row for UMaine-Farmington baseball.

The Beavers had to rally for the victory after allowing the Terriers to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Kyle Gleason reached on a one-out fielder’s choice grounder, and later scored on Aaron Young’s single to center field.

UMF tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second, after Tyler Lambert crossed on Troy Johnson’s sacrifice fly to right field. The Beavers plated the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth on Riley Bartell’s single into right field, allowing Jonny Pruett to score.

The Beavers picked up some timely defense in the bottom of the third after the Terriers loaded up the bases with none out. UMF picked up its first out on a force play at home plate, and Thomas’s Jake Lacroix hit into a 4-3 double play to allow the Beavers to get out of the jam.

Will Harriman picked up the win for UMF, while Thomas’ Dylan Copeland took the complete game loss.

In game two, Thomas scored a pair of runs in the first inning and plated six runs in both the second and third innings, resulting in a 14-0 lead for the Terriers after three complete.

UMF broke the shutout in the top of the fifth, manufacturing a pair of runs on a hit batsman, three walks, and a two-out error at third. Johnson and LaBossiere both charted RBIs for the Beavers in the fifth. However, Thomas answered with two runs in the home half of the fifth, leaving UMF still trailing by 14 runs, 16-2.

A fielder’s choice grounder allowed UMF to add an additional run in the eighth, and a four-hit ninth inning resulted in two more Beaver runs.

UMF and Thomas are scheduled for two more games on Sunday, April 10. The games are tentatively scheduled for Hippach Field in Farmington, with a 1 p.m. start time, however fans are advised to check www.goUMFbeavers.com or UMaine-Farmington Athletics on Twitter and Facebook for venue and/or start time updates.

Men’s track and field wins three events at Bowdoin Polar Bear Invitational

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The University of Maine at Farmington men’s track & field team took first place in three events during Saturday’s Bowdoin College Polar Bear Invitational, held at the Magee-Samuelson Track.

Covy Dufort and Luke Bliss took 1-2 in the 5000m run, with times of 16:30.60 and 16:31.50 respectively.

Garrett Jones won the triple jump with a mark of 12.91m (42-4.25) on his third attempt, and Alixx Canwell claimed first-place honors in the hammer throw with a toss of 45.13m (148-1). Canwell also finished second in the discus (37.35m/122-6) and the shot put (12.56m/41-2.5).

Henry Scheff finished second in the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.13, surpassing the qualifying mark for the New England Division III Outdoor Championships.

Yussuf Adow turned in a second-place result in the high jump after clearing the bar at 1.80m (5-10.75).

Wentworth and Burr lead women’s track & field at Polar Bear Invite

BRUNSWICK – A pair of third-place finishes in the high jump and the 400m were the top results of the day for the University of Maine at Farmington women’s track and field team, at the Bowdoin College Polar Bear Invitational held Saturday at the Magee-Samuelson Track.

Charlotte Wentworth took third in the 400m with a time of 1:04.54, with Grace Broughton (1:05.07) and Ally Pickarts (1:09.25) finishing behind in fourth and sixth place respectively.

In the high jump, Carrie Burr cleared the bar at 1.47m (4-9.75) on her second attempt at the height on her way to third place in the event.

Cara Perry was fourth in the 100m with a time of 14.18 seconds, and Emily Hargreaves took fourth in the hammer with a throw of 37.75m (123-10).

The UMF men’s and women’s track and field teams return to competition next Saturday, April 16, when they compete at the Saint Joseph’s College Invitational in Standish, Maine.