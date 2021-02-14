UMF skiers earn first and second berths at Sugarloaf

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The University of Maine at Farmington took first place at Sugarloaf on Sunday in the men’s GS to open their season. UMF’s women’s alpine team took second place at Sugarloaf on Sunday morning to open their season.

Farmington was led by Junior Zach Berliner with a 2nd place overall and an overall time of 1:42.84, with consistent skiing on all sections he put together two great runs. First-year Jacob Roy was second for Farmington and 3rd overall with a time of 1:44.07 who skied consistently both run maintaining a strong position for the team. Sophomore Christian Beliveau rounded out the men’s top three with a 4th place overall. Beliveau made great gains in his GS skiing this year to close out the scoring for the men. The men won the team race by 14.23 seconds.

In the women’s alpine, Farmington was led by sophomore Jocelyn Stevens taking 2nd overall and an overall time of 2:05.58. Stevens had the best day of GS this season charging sections of the course. Sophomore Sami Hotchkiss was second for the team and 3rd overall with a time of 2:06.35. Hotchkiss pushed herself this race as it was her first race back from a season-ending injury last year. Rounding out the women’s top three was Valery Gillis in 6th place overall and an overall time of 2:32.63. She skied consistently both runs in all sections. The women placed second overall as a team.