UMF Snowboarding: success at National Championships

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. – University of Maine at Farmington junior Zach Chaisson (Scarborough, Maine) became the first male freeski athlete to win an individual National Championship in program history after taking the gold medal in Wednesday’s Rail Jam in Lake Placid, New York. Chaisson’s individual National Championship comes a day after Caelan Billings (Sullivan, Maine) won a snowboard National Championship in boardercross.

The Beavers placed three skiers in the top-four as the freeski team was crowned national champions in the Rail Jam. The Beavers also had two additional skiers place inside the top-10, cashing in on a spectacular season of hard work.

Chaisson topped the judges board, landing a variety of tricks on his way to receiving the gold medal. Chaisson was the most consistent skier on the hill, staying on his feet in difficult snow conditions throughout his run to impress the judges.

Sophomore Arden Weaver (Surry, Maine) finished just behind Chaisson in 2nd place to bring home the individual silver medal. Weaver impressed the judges with a clean first run, executing a 270 onto the first rail and then a 450 out of the second rail.

Senior Carson Theriault (Fort Kent, Maine) just missed placing on the podium, finishing in 4th place with one of his most impressive runs of the season. Theriault was ultra-creative in his runs which was a leading factor in him sticking out to the judges. Theriault completed a switch lip 270 on to the rail with a 270 out. He then was able to land a huge disaster from one rail to another.

Maxwell Hamilton (Brunswick, Maine) finished 6th overall with an impressive couple of runs. Hamilton was able to land a wide array of tricks including a few back swaps and 450s out of the rails.

Dominque Richard (Lewiston, Maine) stood out to the judges with his unique style. Richard placed 9th with a series of well executed tricks. Richard landed numerous tricks including 450s while spinning the opposite direction as well as switch lips onto the rails.

The snowboard team also showed well for themselves in Wednesday’s rail. Ezra Mathieu (Lewiston, Maine) placed 10th overall to lead the Beavers to a 3rd place finish as a team. Billings placed 13th while Blue Lagoda (Syracuse, N.Y.) was 20th.

Mathieu was able to land a front board continuing 270 on the first rail as well as a front lip continuing 270 on the staple rail on his first run to stand out to the judges.

Billings wasn’t far behind Mathieu, executing a number of tricks including a front board 180 out of the staple rail and a couple of switch 180s onto multiple rails.

Lagoda was a huge contributor to the team’s score with a very clean boardslide through the down-flat-down rail and a 50-50 180 out of the staple rail.

Other accomplishments on Wednesday are as follows:

