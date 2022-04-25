UMF softball: 3-1 over UMPI in weekend series

Softball takes twinbill off UMaine-Presque Isle Saturday

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington first year pitcher Carleigh Schievink tossed a one-hitter to lead the Beavers to a 5-0 win over visiting UMaine-Presque Isle, helping UMF to complete a doubleheader sweep over the Owls in a North Atlantic Conference twinbill on Saturday at Prescott Field.

In the day’s first game, the Beavers rallied to plate a single run in the bottom of the sixth inning on their way to a 6-5 triumph over the Owls.

Schievink fanned three UMPI (3-23, 2-5 NAC East) batters in the game two shutout triumph over the Owls.

UMF (4-18, 3-3 NAC East) put up a single run in the bottom of the third, then exploded for four runs in the fifth. Leah Stevens and Emma Campbell crossed on Kiley Merritt’s infield grounder which resulted in an UMPI error, and Olivia Paradis singled home Merritt on the ensuing at bat. Taylor Veilleux’s sacrifice fly to left field allowed Paradis to cross for the Beavers’ fourth run of the frame.

In game one, UMF scored twice in the first inning and added a single run in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead over UMPI. The two teams traded runs in the third, giving the Beavers a 4-1 advantage.

The Owls knotted the game at 4-4 with a three-run uprising in the top of the fourth, keyed by Dalaney Anfinson’s two-run single into center field.

UMF’s Veilleux put the Beavers back in front, 5-4, in the fifth inning with a base hit up the middle that plated Christa Allen, however the lead was short-lived with the Owls’ Jordan Hansen hitting the day’s only home run to tie the contest at 5-5.

The Beavers pushed the game-winning run across in the bottom of the sixth inning. Stevens reached on a single, eventually scoring on Paradis’ grounder to second base.

Veilleux went 3-for-3 at the plate for UMF with a run scored and two RBIs.

Allen’s walk-off HR lifts softball to win over UMPI, gives Beavers a split in twinbill

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington softball team wrapped up its 2022 regular season home slate with a split against the University of Maine at Presque Isle, in a non-conference doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Prescott Field.

The Beavers posted a 6-4 win over the Owls in game one of the twinbill on a two-run walk-off home run by first year Christa Allen, extending UMF’s winning streak to four games.

The streak came to an end in game two, however, as UMPI notched a 9-4 win over UMF.

In the day’s first game, UMF (5-19) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after four innings, after posting two runs in the first inning and tacking on single runs in the second and the fourth. Olivia Paradis doubled home Leah Stevens for the Beavers’ first run of the game, with the remaining three runs crossing on UMPI miscues.

UMPI’s (4-24) Dalaney Anfinson singled home two runs in the fifth, cutting the Beavers’ lead to 4-2, and then doubled home two more runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 4-4.

Paradis reached on a single to center field to open the UMF seventh, and Allen sent a shot way over the left field fence to lift the Beavers to the win.

Paradis and Allen each went 3-for-4 at the plate, with Paradis scoring twice. Emma Campbell had a pair of hits for the Beavers. Maddie Souza earned the win for UMF in a three-inning relief appearance.

Anfinson and Savannah Rodriguez each had three hits to lead the Owls at the plate.

In game two, UMPI jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and held the lead the rest of the way. The Owls extended their advantage to 5-0 in the top of the third on Rodriguez’s two-run double to right field, but the Beavers got those runs back in the home half of the frame leaving UMPI with a 5-2 lead.

The Owls surged into an 8-2 lead with a three-run fourth inning, keyed by Karis Dankert’s two-run double to left field.

Paradis, Allen, Megan Wilson, and Abby Hanson each finished with two hits, with Wilson also recording two runs batted in.

UMF softball is slated to return to the diamond on Saturday, April 30, when it faces Northern Vermont-Johnson in a North Atlantic Conference road doubleheader. First pitch of game one is slated for 2 p.m.