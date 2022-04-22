UMF Softball felled by NAC-rival Thomas College

FARMINGTON – Visiting Thomas College plated eight runs on 12 hits and downed the University of Maine at Farmington softball team, 8-0, in a North Atlantic Conference softball matchup on Wednesday evening at Prescott Field.

Sophomore shortstop Olivia Paradis had the lone UMaine-Farmington (1-18, 0-3 NAC) hit of the contest: a two-out single to right center in the fourth inning.

Thomas (8-13, 1-0 NAC) put up one run in the first inning and two in both the second and third innings and held a 5-0 lead after three complete. The Terriers plated three runs on four hits and one error in the top of the fourth, extending their lead to 8-0.

Three of the Thomas runs were unearned.

Anna Piirainen and Bailey Dunphy each went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs, with Piirainen also recording one run batted in.

UMaine-Farmington softball will face Thomas College again on Thursday, April 21, at 3:00 p.m. at the Thomas College Softball Field.