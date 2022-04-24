UMF softball posts conference victory over Thomas

WATERVILLE – The University of Maine at Farmington softball picked up a needed North Atlantic Conference win with a 4-3 triumph over Thomas College, Thursday afternoon at the Thomas College Softball Field.

Trailing 3-1 after three innings, UMF (2-18, 1-3 NAC) rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead, then held off the Terriers (8-14, 1-1 NAC) to complete the win.

Kiley Merritt reached on a two-out single, stole second, and was singled home by Olivia Paradis’ shot into right field. Christa Allen’s double to left-center allowed Paradis to cross, tying the game at 3-3. Makayla Wilson’s double into left plated Allen for the go-ahead run.

The Beavers got runners to third twice in the seventh inning, but were unable to score an insurance run.

Carleigh Schievink scattered five hits over four innings in the circle, before Maddie Souza came on in the fifth to secure the win. Souza allowed just one hit over three innings of shutout ball versus the Terriers.

UMF baseball returns to the diamond on Tuesday, April 26, when it faces UMaine-Presque Isle in two games slated to be played in Presque Isle.