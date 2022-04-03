UMF softball stopped at New England College in doubleheader

HENNIKER, New Hampshire – The University of Maine at Farmington’s bats came alive for seven hits in game one of its Saturday softball doubleheader with New England College, but the Beavers could not convert their base runners into runs and dropped a 6-1 decision to the host Pilgrims at Old Concord Field.

New England College (4-5) held UMF (1-9) to four hits in game two and completed the sweep with a 12-0 win over the Beavers.

In game one, NEC plated two runs in the first inning and two more in the third, with the Pilgrim runs in the third crossing on Daelyn Ross’ two-run double to right-center. The Pilgrims added a single run in the fourth, extending their lead to 5-0.

UMF pushed its run across in the top of the fifth after lead-off singles by Mackenzie Dyer and Kiley Merritt. Katie Hammer plated Dyer and moved Merritt over to third on her one-out grounder to second, but NEC pitcher Emily Farone ended the UMF threat with a strikeout for the third out.

Merritt went 3-for-3 at the plate for UMF while Christa Allen went 2-for-3. The Beavers stranded six baserunners in game one.

Game two saw New England College score 12 runs on 13 hits, including a seven-run second inning on six hits, a walk, and an error. Monica Andrade keyed the inning for the Pilgrims with a three-run triple to right, coupled with a lead-off solo home run by Ross and two-run double from Olivia Olson.

UMF softball returns to the diamond on Tuesday, April 5, when it faces Colby College at 4 p.m. in Waterville, Maine.