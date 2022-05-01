UMF softball sweeps NVU-Johnson, moves into third place in NAC East



JOHNSON, Vermont – The University of Maine at Farmington completed a doubleheader sweep over Northern Vermont University-Johnson in a North Atlantic Conference softball twinbill on Saturday at Minaert Softball Field.

The Beavers posted a 12-1 win in game one and a 5-2 triumph over the Badgers in game two.

UMF improved to 7-19 overall, 5-3 NAC East, and into sole possession of third place in the NAC’s East Division standings. The Beavers head into Sunday’s regular-season finale doubleheader against fourth-place Northern Vermont-Lyndon (15-11, 4-4 NAC East) with a one-game lead over the Hornets. The top three teams in each division earn a berth in next weekend’s 2022 NAC Softball Tournament.

In game one, UMF plated fourth runs in the fourth and seven runs in the fifth to break open what had been a 1-1 game since the end of the first inning.

The Beavers’ four-run fourth came on four hits and two NVU-Johnson errors, keyed by Olivia Paradis’ two-out single and ensuing error on the catcher that allowed two runners to score. Christa Allen, the NAC’s reigning Rookie of the Week, singled home Paradis later in the frame.

Another four-hit, two-error inning in the fifth led to seven UMF runs, with Taylor Veilleux plating the final two runs of the frame on her base hit.

Veilleux and Katie Hammer each charted three hits, with Veilleux finishing with two RBIs and Hammer crossing for two runs. First-year Carleigh Schievink picked up the complete game victory, fanning three Badger batters and scattering seven hits.

In game two, UMF put up three runs in the top of the first inning and then held off NVU-Johnson the rest of the way. Paradis doubled home Kiley Merritt in one of the Beavers’ two hits in the inning, and Allen’s fly ball to first allowed Paradis to score on the next at bat.

Hammer’s ground to first allowed Makayla Wilson to cross for a single run in the third inning, and an Allen base hit plated Merritt for an insurance run in the seventh.

NVU-Johnson (1-28, 0-8 NAC East) scored both of its runs in the home half of the third inning, on an RBI double from Evelyn Brubaker and a base hit by Mariah Muskin.

Seven different players had hits for the Beavers in game two, led by Wilson with two. Maddie Souza earned the win in her four-inning start with Schievink picking up the save.

Sunday’s doubleheader at NVU-Lyndon will start at noon at the Skip Pound Complex.