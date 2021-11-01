UMF sports news: Weekend round up

MacDonald, Wentworth claim All-NAC honors at NAC Women’s XC Championship

WATERVILLE – First years Anna MacDonald and Charlotte Wentworth both posted All-North Atlantic Conference performances while leading the University of Maine at Farmington women’s cross country to a third-place finish at Saturday’s 2021 North Atlantic Conference Cross Country Championship at Thomas College.

MacDonald finished eighth overall on the 5000m course with a time of 24:17.1 and was a First Team All-NAC honoree, while Wentworth crossed the line in 13th place with a time of 24:46.1 and was a Second Team All-NAC selection.

First year Grace Broughton was third among UMF finishers and 18th overall with a time of 25:32.9. Junior Emily Eaton placed 21st with a mark of 25:56.5, and senior Abbie Hunt rounded out the list of UMF scorers with a 28th-place finish with a time of 26:27.0.

Angie Tehuitzil (29th, 26:39.0) and Kaylee-Mae Durgin (31st, 26:45.3) were the sixth and seventh UMF runners across the line.

UMF finished with 88 points and was third among the 10 teams in the championship meet, matching the Beavers’ finish from the 2019 meet. SUNY Delhi captured the championship with 46 points, while Husson University was second with 49 points.

Husson freshman Ava Dowling won the individual crown with a time 21:48.5.

The Beavers will complete their 2021 season in two weeks on Nov. 13 at the NCAA Region I/East Championship, which will be held in Franklin Park in Boston, Mass.

Field hockey rallies to force OT before falling to Husson in regular season finale

BANGOR – The University of Maine at Farmington field hockey team rallied from two goals down to force overtime, before falling to Husson University, 3-2, in the Beavers’ 2021 season finale on Saturday at Husson’s Winkin Complex.

The Beavers head into the upcoming New England Collegiate Conference tournament with a 7-8 overall record, 4-4 in the NECC.

UMF allowed goals by Husson’s Victoria Friend and Leigha Carrier in the opening stanza, spotting the Eagles a 2-0 lead before the clock passed under the 2:00 mark remaining in the first quarter.

The Beavers controlled play in the second quarter, decisively outshooting the Eagles, 14-4 over the second 15 minutes, with a 5-2 advantage in penalty corner opportunities. UMF eventually got past Husson goalie Kimmie Goddard, and cutting the margin in half with 7:35 left to play in the second quarter on an unassisted goal by first year Ginny Twitchell.

Coming out of the halftime intermission, the Beavers continued to hold the upper hand and knotted the game at 2-2 with 5:18 remaining in the third quarter when senior Alex Bessey scored off an assist from Twitchell. Neither team was able to find the go-ahead goal in the fourth quarter, forcing the game into overtime.

Husson’s Adelle Foss ended the game in the Eagles’ favor 5:57 into OT with a goal off a pass from Amanda Frost.

UMF outshot Husson, 32-20, and had a 9-8 advantage in penalty corners.

Katelyn Rouleau charted seven saves in the first half; Grace DiMarco came on to start to the third quarter and logged eight stops over the remainder of the contest. Goddard tallied 20 saves in the Husson goal.

UMF will learn its opponent for next weekend’s NECC Field Hockey Tournament following Sunday’s final regular season game between Thomas College and Manhattanville College.

Men’s soccer advances to NAC Tourney East semifinals with win over Thomas

BANGOR – The University of Maine at Farmington scored twice over the final 15 minutes and advanced to Sunday’s North Atlantic Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament East Division Semifinal with a 3-1 victory over Thomas College, Saturday afternoon at Husson University’s Boucher Field.

The win was a measure of revenge for the Beavers, who fell to the Terriers, 2-0, one week ago in UMF ’s Senior Day Saturday.

UMF ’s victory in Saturday’s NAC Tournament East Division Quarterfinal matchup was also the program’s first post-season triumph since the 2015 NAC Tournament, when the Beavers dispatched Colby-Sawyer College, 2-1, in the NAC quarterfinals.

Cade McHugh struck in the 21st minute, unassisted, to give UMF an early 1-0 advantage over Thomas, but the Terriers knotted the game at 1-1 just seven minutes later. Zenawi Bowen notched the game-tying goal for the Terriers, off an assist from Eric Labrie.

The game remained tied for the remainder of the first half and 30 minutes into the second, before UMF took the lead in the 76th minute on an unassisted goal by Yusuf Mohamed.

First year Gracien Mukwa sealed the win for the Beavers in the 86th minute, when he one-timed a service from Jimmy Pelletier past Thomas keeper Jonathan Leclair to extend UMF ’s lead to 3-1.

The Beavers outshot the Terriers, 16-11, and had an 8-3 advantage in corner kicks. UMF keeper Jonah Sautter was credited with two saves in the UMF goal, while Leclair finished the day with three saves.

UMF will face the host Husson Eagles in the NAC Tournament East Division semifinals on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. at Boucher Field.

Women’s soccer falls to Husson in NAC Tourney

CASTINE – An early lead for the University of Maine at Farmington slipped away and the Beavers dropped a 5-2 decision to Husson University, in Saturday’s North Atlantic Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament East Division quarterfinal at Ritchie Field on the campus of Maine Maritime Academy.

The Beavers struck in the game’s second minute, when Kate Mohlar scored an unassisted tally to put UMF in front, 1-0.

Husson’s Charlotte Messer knotted the game at 1-1 in the 22nd minute with an unassisted tally of her own, and the Eagles’ Natalie Aviolla found the back of the UMF goal just over two minutes later to put Husson in front, 2-1. Molly Ennis extended the Husson lead to 3-1 lead in the 41st minute, off an assist from Aviolla.

The Eagles tacked on goals from Katie Raymond and Shannon Dowd just 84 seconds apart early in the second half, giving Husson a 5-1 lead.

UMF senior McKenna Brodeur converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute to cut the margin to 5-2.

Senior keeper Callie Hammer logged two saves in the UMF goal, while Husson backup keeper Shie Smith played 82 minutes with one save and was credited with the win. Smith entered the game in the eighth minute in relief of starting keeper Hannah Kenney. Husson outshot UMF, 13-6, and had a 7-4 advantage in corner kicks.

With the loss, UMF closed the books on its 2021 season with a 7-11-0 overall record. The Beavers have made an appearance in the NAC Women’s Soccer Tournament every season since UMF joined the conference in 2003.