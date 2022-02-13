UMF teams end season with wins over Thomas

UMF women end season with win over Thomas; earn East no. 4 seed for NAC Tourney

WATERVILLE – The University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team doubled up on host Thomas College in the fourth quarter to complete a 52-47 win come-from-behind over the Terriers, in a North Atlantic Conference East Division matchup on Saturday afternoon at Larry Mahaney Gym.

UMF improved to 10-9 overall with the victory, 5-5 in the NAC East Division standings, while Thomas slipped to 2-18, 0-9 NAC East.

The victory sends the Beavers into next week’s 2022 NAC Women’s Basketball Tournament as the NAC East Division no. 4 seed, and UMF will host NAC East no. 5 seed Northern Vermont-Lyndon in a first round game on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Dearborn Gym.

Game time has been tentatively set for 6 p.m.

In Saturday’s regular season finale, the Beavers outscored the Terriers 16-7 in the final stanza after trailing 40-36 at the end of the third.

Senior McKenna Brodeur scored nine of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, with Alex Bessey adding four points in the fourth on her way to a 12-point afternoon. She also logged a team-high three steals. Brodeur hauled down a team-high five rebounds.

Makayla Wilson rounded out the Beavers’ fourth quarter scorers with a conventional three-point play a the 7:04 mark of the frame, giving UMF a lead it would hold the rest of the way.

Kaylee Ravagli led Thomas with 16 points while Anna Piirainen charted nine points for the Terriers. Brianne Benecke led Thomas on the glass with eight rebounds to pace a Terrier squad that outworked the Beavers on the boards, 39 to 24.

UMF shot 41.3 percent (19-of-46) from the field, its best single-game shooting percentage over its last five outings, while holding Thomas to a 23.6 percent (13-of-55) shooting clip. The Terriers generated most of their offense from beyond the three-point arc, where they were 7-of-19 led by Ravagli’s three treys.

In next week’s NAC Women’s Basketball Tournament, Maine Maritime Academy and Husson University earned the NAC East no. 1 and no. 2 seeds respectively, and earned byes through the first round and straight into the quarterfinals. UMaine-Presque Isle earned the NAC East no. 3 seed and will host no. 6 seed Thomas College in a first-round game.

Men’s hoops races past Terriers, earns East no. 2 seed in NAC Tourney

WATERVILLE – The University of Maine at Farmington shot better than 50 percent from the field, and had four players score in double digits led by Terion Moss’ 38 points, on its way to a 91-69 triumph over Thomas College, in a North Atlantic Conference men’s basketball clash on Saturday afternoon at Larry Mahaney Gymnasium.

UMF finished the regular season with a 13-6 overall record, 8-2 in the NAC East Division, while Thomas wrapped up the 2021-22 campaign 4-13 overall, 1-9 NAC East.

The Beavers earned the East Division no. 2 seed for next week’s 2022 NAC Men’s Basketball Tournament, earning a bye into the quarterfinal round. UMF will play the winner of the First Round game between East no. 3 seed UMaine-Presque Isle and East no. 6 seed Thomas College on Friday, Feb. 18, in Bangor, Maine.

Husson University earned the East’s no. 1 seed and will host the quarterfinal and semifinal games in the East Division. Husson’s quarterfinal contest will pit the Eagles against the winner of the first round matchup between East no. 4 seed Maine Maritime and East no. 5 seed NVU-Lyndon.

In Saturday’s regular season finale, Moss went 14-of-24 from the floor and a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line, and completed his stat line with five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Zach Brown tallied 14 points with six boards, while Silas Mohlar finished with a season-high 11 points. Drew Storey came off the bench to chip in with 12 points for the Beavers, who connected on 34 of their 65 field goal attempts for a .523 field goal percentage.

Thomas went 30-of-63 from the field (.476 field goal percentage) with seven three-pointers on the night.

It on the glass that UMF showed its greatest domination. The Beavers out-rebounded the Terriers, 39 to 21, with a 13-5 advantage on the offensive boards. That helped UMF tally 22 second-chance points on its way to a 22-point victory. Griffin paced the Beavers on the boards with 10 rebounds.

Thomas finished the game with three players scoring in double digits, led by Isaiah Williams with 19 points behind a 9-of-15 shooting performance. Demetris Webster tallied 18 points with five assists, while Sawyer Deprey charted 10 points.