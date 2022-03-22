UMF to celebrate Fitness & Recreation Center’s 30th Anniversary with Tri-fecta of races, April 30

FARMINGTON — Join the University of Maine at Farmington as it celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the UMF Fitness & Recreation Center with a “Tri-fecta” of outdoor events on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Events include canoe/kayak, mountain bike and running races followed by a festive reception on campus.

Registration for all events is currently open to campus and community members. To register for just the Canoe /Kayak race go to Canoe Kayak Race Registration Form, for all others register at https://runinarace.com/FRCTri-fecta/index.html. Races are scheduled at staggered times so participants can take part in one, two or all three Tri-fecta events.

Participation details and cost can be found at https://www.umf.maine.edu/frc/30thanniversary/

FRC 30th Anniversary Events:

Sandy River Canoe/Kayak race and Tri-fecta

Check in 8:30 a.m. / Race start 9 a.m.

10-mile race flat water course with some Class I and II whitewater. Meet at ball field where Rte. 145 meets Rte. 4 in Strong. Finish at the Little League ball field in Fairbanks on ME-4. Rental canoes and kayaks are available.

Mainely Outdoors Two-Wheel Grind Mountain Bike Race

Check in 11 a.m. / Race start 11:30 a.m.

A 10-mile race starting from the UMF Fitness & Recreation Center on road, dirt path, and trails. Precise course will be determined as the event approaches.

Beaver Dash 5K

Check in 12:30 p.m. / Race start 1 p.m.

A Hilly 5k road race starting from the UMF Fitness & Recreation Center through campus and local neighborhoods.

Reception

Begins at 4 p.m. in the parking area behind the UMF Fitness & Recreation Center.

Community sponsors include The Better Living Center; Foothills Management; University Credit Union and Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers.

The UMF Fitness & Recreation Center opened its doors on April 27, 1992. Originally called the Health and Fitness Center, the FRC is dedicated to fitness and participatory recreation activities. It features four multipurpose courts for tennis, basketball, volleyball and indoor sports; an indoor jogging/walking track; a fully equipped weight-training room and cardiovascular fitness area and a six-lane swimming pool. FRC programs include Group Fitness, Personal Fitness & Wellness, Aquatics, American Red Cross Certification and multiple Youth and Teen programs, and more.

Many UMF students find employment at the FRC with its many programs where they can gain transferable skills for any career path ahead.

For more information, contact Ben White, director of UMF Fitness & Recreation at 207-778-7494, or Benjamin.j.white@maine.edu