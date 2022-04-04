UMF tops Curry College, 13-12, in 11-inning slugfest

MILTON, Massachusetts – The University of Maine at Farmington baseball team pounded out 23 hits off Curry College pitching and triumphed in a 13-12, 11-inning affair over the Colonels, Sunday afternoon at Vallely Diamond.

UMF (1-12) and Curry (7-7) played through four lead changes and four ties, combining for 39 hits with 16 different pitchers taking the mound for the two teams.

The Beavers plated three runs in the top of the ninth to take an 11-10 lead, with Ryan Sargent’s two-run home run to right-center field also scoring Riley Bartell and knotting the game at 10-10. Derek Gendreau drew a two-out walk to get another Beaver baserunner aboard, and scored the go-ahead run after back-to-back singles by Troy Johnson and Danny Terhune.

Curry tied the game at 11-11 in the bottom of the ninth and forced extra-innings, after the Colonels’ Brett Heggs was pushed across on a two-out bases loaded walk issued to Andres Ramos.

Both the Beavers and the Colonels scored single runs in the 10th inning, with Will Cauchon lacing a single through the left side to drive in Bartell for the UMF run.

In the 11th inning, Johnson reached on a lead-off single to center off Curry reliever Zach McCarthy, and Lucas Tuttle came in as a pinch runner for Johnson. With one out, Hunter LaBossiere belted a double to right center, allowing Tuttle to score. LaBossiere was singled over to third by Jonny Pruett, but McCarthy induced a ground out and strike out to limit the UMF lead to one run, 13-12.

That single run would be all the Beavers would need.

UMF reliever Anthony Boyle retired Curry in order in the home half of the 11th inning, including a strikeout on Ramos, to clinch the Beavers’ first win of the 2022 season and Boyle’s first collegiate victory.

Pruett and Terhune each finished with four hits, while LaBossiere, Bartell, Sargent, and Johnson each had three hits. Sargent and Cauchone chalked up three RBIs, while LaBossiere and Bartell each crossed for three runs.

James Jackson and Kyle Doolin each went 3-for-6 to lead Curry hitters.

UMF baseball returns to the diamond on Wednesday, April 6, when it travels to Brunswick, Maine, to face Bowdoin College in a single nine-inning game.