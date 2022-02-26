UMF track and field begins competition at New England D-III indoor track championships

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington men’s and women’s track and field teams began competition on Friday at their respective New England Division III indoor meets.

At the men’s New England Division III Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championships, hosted by Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont, the UMaine-Farmington distance medley relay squad of Yussuf Adow, Abshir Abukar, Justin Castaldo, and Covy Dufort finished 14th out of 16 teams, sixth in their heat, with a time of 11:04.46.

UMaine-Farmington men’s track & field athletes are scheduled to compete in seven events during Saturday’s competition at Middlebury’s Virtue Field House: the triple jump, 60m hurdles, 60m dash, 200m dash, 600m, 4 x 400m relay, and the 4 x 800m relay.

Meanwhile, at the women’s New England Division III Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships, being hosted by Colby College in Waterville, Maine, the Beavers’ distance medley relay team of Anna MacDonald, Grace Broughton, Charlotte Wentworth, and Abigail Hunt finished 18th overall, seventh in their heat, with a time of 14:05.04.

The Beavers also ran in the 4 x 200m relay and the UMaine-Farmington quartet of Broughton, Hattie Dunton, Abigail Minott, and Wentworth posted a time of 1:55.66, good enough for 11th place overall.

Individually, Carrie Burr finished 11th in the women’s pentathlon with 1966 points.

During Saturday’s competition at Colby’s Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center, UMaine-Farmington women will take part in the triple jump and the 4 x 400m relay.