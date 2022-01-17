UMF track teams compete at Bowdoin invitational

Field event athletes pace men’s track & field at Bowdoin’s Peter Slovenski Invite

BRUNSWICK – The University of Maine at Farmington’s field event performers posted multiple first-place finishes to lead the men’s track & field team at Saturday’s Peter Slovenski Invitational hosted by Bowdoin College.

First year Ben Vachon won the long jump with a leap of 6.29m (20-7.75), to pick up 10 points for UMF. Vachon also won the triple jump with a mark of 12.32m (40-5), with teammate Owen Yabsira taking second place with an effort of 11.76m (38-7).

First year Henry Scheff recorded a mark of 1.70m (5-7) in the high jump, taking first-place honors. Scheff also posted a third-place finish in the 60m hurdles, clocking a time of 9.02 seconds to earn another six points.

Alixx Canwell won the shot put with a throw of 12.98m (42-7), while Turner Schnee was fourth in the event with a mark of 11.61m (38-1.25).

UMF finished second out of six teams with 131 points, trailing the host squad from Bowdoin College by just 15 points. Connecticut College was third with 81 points, followed by Colby-Sawyer College with 69 points.

Among the day’s other top performances for UMF men’s track & field:

Weight throw – Canwell placed second in the weight throw with a distance of 12.43m (40-9.5), earning eight points for the Beavers. Alex Urszinyi (10.58m, 34-8.5) and Schnee (10.47m, 34-4.25) finished fourth and fifth respectively in the event.

Mile Run – Justin Castaldo won the mile run with a time of 4:41.19, less than a quarter-second ahead of second-place finisher Cairo Da Silva from Bowdoin College.

400m Dash – Abshir Abukar took first place in the 400m dash with a time of 53.23 seconds.

200m dash – Seamus Reeve won the 200m dash with a time of 23.75, while teammate Antonio Ciccomancini was .02 seconds behind in second place with a time of 23.77. Reeve and Ciccomancini also finish fifth and sixth respectively in the 60m dash, with times of 7.27 and 7.32 seconds.

3000m – Sam True finished fifth in the 3000m run for the Beavers, crossing the finish line with a time of 10:25.28.

In the relays, the UMF quartet of Luke Bliss, Castaldo, Covy Dufort, and Jimmy Reel won the 4x800m relay with a time of 8:59.50.

UMF men’s track & field returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 22, when the Beavers travel to Middlebury, Vermont, to compete in the Middlebury Snowflake meet.

Women’s track opens 2022 at Bowdoin’s Peter Slovenski Invitational

BRUNSWICK – Junior Abby Minott posted a trio of top-three finishes while the Beavers took a top-three sweep in the 1000m run to highlight the University of Maine at Farmington’s women’s track and field performances at Saturday’s Bowdoin College Peter Slovenski Invitational.

Minott took second place in both the triple jump (10.36m, 34-0) and the 400m dash (1:05.79), and notched a third-place finish in the 200m dash (29.10 seconds).

In the 1000m run, Anna MacDonald won the 1000m with a time of 3:37.24, with Abigail Hunt (3:40.43) and Sarah Chapin (4:14.02) crossing the line after MacDonald.

UMF finished second out of six teams in the meet with 82 points. The host squad from Bowdoin College won the meet with 194 points, while Connecticut College was third with 62 points.

In other top performances during the day:

Weight throw – Emily Hargreaves earned one point after finishing sixth with a mark of 11.31m (36-0).

High Jump – Carrie Burr took second place in the high jump to earn eight points for the Beavers, after clearing the height of 1.46m (4-9.5). Burr also picked up a point for UMF in the 60m hurdles after finishing sixth in a time of 11.96 seconds.

5000m – Emily Eaton earned a pair of points for UMF with her fifth-place showing in the 5000m, crossing the finish line in 22:13.20.

600m – Kaylee-Mae Durgin crossed the line in 2:04.27 in the 600m, earning two points for the Beavers.

800m – Grace Broughton finished third in the 800m with a time of 2:48.53, picking up six points for UMF.

3000m – Fiona Ladner-Hudson posted a time of 13:25.82 in the 3000m, earning two points for the Beavers with her fifth-place showing.

In the relays, the UMF team of Chapin, Emily Eaton, Hunt, and MacDonald posted a time of 12:23.71 in the 4x800m relay, taking first place in the event.

UMF women’s track & field returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 22, when the Beavers travel to Middlebury, Vermont, to compete in the Middlebury Snowflake meet.