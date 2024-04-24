UMF volleyball course open to community members

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine Farmington is offering a beach volleyball course that is open to community members. The course is taught by Dr. Alireza Geshnizjani (Ali) who has been playing volleyball for more than 13 years now. In the hope of spreading the love of sports and developing physical activity among youth he is teaching this course during UMF’s May Term and opening it to the wider community.

Local high school students can also take the course; they must register through UMF.

Course: PHE277 (Volleyball)

Dates: May 6 – June 6

Days: Monday through Thursday

Time: 10-11:30 a.m.

Location: Kineowatha Park in Wilton

Individuals of any age can take this course. There is no volleyball knowledge or skills required to take this course.

For more information, contact Ali at alireza.geshnizjani@maine.edu.

