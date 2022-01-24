UMF vs Husson basketball

Men’s hoops falters in second half, Husson escapes Dearborn with victory

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington’s slim halftime lead over visiting Husson University slipped away in the second half, and the Eagles escaped Dearborn Gym with a 73-67 win over the Beavers in a North Atlantic Conference men’s basketball game on Saturday afternoon.

UMF is now 6-5 overall with losses in each of their last three outings, with a 2-2 record in the NAC’s East Division. The Beavers were again without the services of two of their regular starters: guard Terion Moss, who ranks among the top scorers in NCAA Division III, and forward Kyle Donlin.

Junior Drew Storey came off the bench to pace the Beavers with 16 points, while first year Dylan Griffin charted 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Sophomore Zach Maturo dished out a career-best eight assists to go with nine points.

After trailing early in the first half, the Beavers went on a 16-2 run to take a 26-17 lead, led by five points each by Maturo and Storey. Husson rallied to narrow the UMF lead to 32-30 at the intermission, aided by a Justice Kendall three-pointer in the waning seconds of the half.

The game was a two-possession affair through much of the second half, before the Eagles began pulling away late in the frame. Husson went 6-of-6 at the free-throw line in the final minute to protect its lead, blunting a late surge from UMF thanks to a pair of three-pointers from Nathan Poulin.

Four Husson players finished in double digits, led by Kendall with 20 points. Justin Thompson netted 14 points, while DJ Bussey and Jared Balser finished with 13 and 12 points respectively.

The Beavers return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 25, when they host Thomas College. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Dearborn Gym.

Brodeur nets 20 points as women’s hoops is stopped by Husson

FARMINGTON – Senior McKenna Brodeur tallied 20 points as the University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team fell to visiting Husson University, 71-61, Saturday evening at Dearborn Gym.

UMF evened its overall record at 6-6, and slipped to 1-3 in the North Atlantic Conference East Division with the loss.

Bea Stafford and Page Brown each added 10 points for the Beavers, while Alex Bessey charted eight points and four assists. Jaycie Stevens paced UMF on the glass with seven rebounds.

UMF and Husson were separated by just two points, 47-45, after three quarters. A Brodeur three-pointer with 7:06 remaining knotted the game at 52-52, but Husson’s Trinity Montigny answered at the other end of the court with a three-pointer of her own to put the Eagles back in front.

The Beavers were still within two, 61-59, with 4:15 showing on the game clock following a three-pointer from Jaycie Stevens. However Husson outscored UMaine-Farmington, 10-2, over the remainder of the game to clinch the win.

Bailey Donovan led Husson with 27 points and 15 rebounds, while Porter tallied 16 points for the Eagles and Megan Peach added 14 points.

UMF shot 37.7 percent (23-of-61) from the field, and matched its season high with nine three-point field goals.

The Beavers return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 25, when they host Thomas College. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Dearborn Gym.