UMF vs. Saint Joesph’s basketball results

Women’s basketball stopped by Monks in non-conference clash

STANDISH – Saint Joseph’s College caught fire in the second quarter and held that momentum the rest of the way to defeat the University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team, 80-41, on Tuesday evening at the Alfond Center.

Saint Joseph’s (3-1) led by just one point, 13-12, after an opening 10 minutes during which UMF (4-2) went 5-of-10 from the floor and looked like it would have an offense clicking on all cylinders.

The second quarter proved to be a much different story, however, as the Monks went 10-of-17 (.588) from the field while holding the Beavers to a 3-of-15 (.200) shooting clip. After the two teams traded buckets in the opening minute of the frame, UMF was held scoreless for the next four minutes during a 9-0 Saint Joseph run that ended with a Grace Phillipon layup and a 26-16 lead for the Monks.

Saint Joseph’s extended its lead to 38-20 at halftime, and outscored UMF 42-21 over the third and fourth quarters to stretch its lead even further.

First year Jaycie Stevens led the Beavers with 10 points on a 4-of-9 effort from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers. Bea Stafford and senior McKenna Brodeur each had six points, while senior Tia Day had a team-high five rebounds to go with five points.

The Beavers finished the night with a 27.6 field goal percentage (16-of-58) with a 3-of-19 (.158 3FG pct.) from long range. UMF grabbed 32 rebounds to Saint Joe’s 43.

Saint Joseph’s had four players in double figures led by Cassandra Stapelfeld with 16 points. Hannah Talon added 14 points coming off the bench, while Phillipon and Jayne Howe had 12 points. Angelica Hurley led all players with 11 rebounds.

UMF returns to Dearborn Gym for a stretch of three straight home games in an eight-day span, starting with a matchup against UMaine-Augusta on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

All spectators to UMF home basketball games are required to wear masks, and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen tests accepted; “at home” tests not accepted) taken within 72 hours prior to the game. Complete information available at www.goUMFbeavers.com/COVID.

UMF’s Moss drops 46 on Saint Joseph’s to lead men’s hoops past the Monks

STANDISH – Add Saint Joseph’s College to the list of in-state opponents to get a close-up look at what the University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball can do when Terion Moss is in the zone.

On the heels of a 48-point night against the University of Southern Maine last Saturday, Moss scored 46 points to lead UMF men’s basketball team to a come-from-behind, 92-82 win over Saint Joseph’s College on Tuesday night at the Alfond Center.

Moss went 14-of-24 from the field, including seven 3-point field goals, and was 11-of-11 at the free-throw line.

Senior post player Jack Kane charted his fourth double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 assists, to go with four blocks. Dylan Griffin also logged nine points while Kyle Donlin came off the bench to add eight points and dish out five assists.

Saint Joseph’s College (1-5) looked like it would give UMF (3-1) a rough night as the game approached the midway point of the first half. As the game clock passed the 11:00 mark of the opening frame, the Monks held a 14-point lead over the Beavers, 28-14, while holding Moss to just six points.

An 11-2 run lasting nearly four minutes brought UMF back to within five, 30-25, and a Moss three-point jumper with 3:07 to play in the half made it a one possession game in the Monks’ favor, 39-37.

UMF finally caught Saint Joseph’s in the waning seconds of the half on a Nathan Poulin layup and a Moss jumper, giving the Beavers a 48-45 lead at the intermission.

Saint Joseph’s darted out to a six-point lead, 59-53, over the first five minutes of the second half, but UMF quickly reeled the Monks back in. An 11-0 UMF run, fueled by three-pointers from Moss, Donlin, and Griffin, and capped by a Will Harriman jumper, vaulted the Beavers into a 66-61 lead with 10:41 remaining and UMaine-Farmington led the rest of the way.

The Monks stayed with two possessions of the Beavers until another 9-0 surge gave UMF an 86-75 lead with 3:32 to play, giving UMF some breathing room against Saint Joseph’s.

UMF shot .458 (33-of-72) from the field with a season-best 11 three-pointers on 33 attempts, while holding Saint Joseph’s to a .407 (33-of-81) clip. The Monks were able to outperform the Beavers on the boards, 50-42, including a 16-10 advantage on the offensive glass.

UMF returns home for a pair of games after the Thanksgiving break, starting with a matchup with UMaine-Augusta on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at Dearborn Gym.

