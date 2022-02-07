UMF women’s basketball drops non-conference clash with Mitchell

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team was held to 30.3 percent (19-of-63) shooting while visiting Mitchell College connected at a 45.3 percent (34-of-75) clip, downing the Beavers, 76-47, in a non-conference clash on Sunday afternoon at Dearborn Gym.

Alex Bessey led UMF (9-9) with 12 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the floor, and dished out three assists. Bea Stafford came off the bench to chart 10 points, rounding out UMF’s list of double-digit scorers, and she completed her stat line with four rebounds and three steals.

Molly Folsom hauled down a team-high six rebounds, to go with six points and two assists.

Coming off a physical overtime loss to conference archrival Maine Maritime Academy less than 24 hours earlier, UMF trailed by only five, 19-14, after the opening quarter. The Beavers led through the early-going of the first quarter until a 10-2 Mitchell run late in the period allowed the Mariners to surge into the lead.

The game got away from the Beavers in the second quarter. Mitchell outscored UMF, 20-5 during the second stanza, and the Mariners took a 39-19 lead into the halftime break. Mitchell was 9-of-18 from the floor in the second quarter while holding UMF to just 2-of-14 shooting, and the Mariners closed the frame with a 9-0 run.

Mitchell (8-11) extended its lead in the third quarter, opening the period with an 11-2 run on its way to a 61-30 lead after 30 minutes of basketball. That margin proved too much for the Beavers to overcome in the fourth quarter, despite a 17-point effort from UMF over the final 10 minutes.

Mitchell’s Amina Wiley recorded a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Le’Sandra Tuner and Sam McKenna each charted 10 points. Turner also handed out eight assists for the Mariners with six steals.

UMF closes out its 2021-22 regular season on Saturday, Feb. 12, as it faces Thomas College in a North Atlantic Conference East Division match. Tip-off at Larry Mahaney Gymnasium is scheduled for 3 p.m.