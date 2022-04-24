UMF women’s lacrosse downs conference foe NVU-Lyndon, 21-1

FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington senior Azure Illiano celebrated her Senior Day with five goals and one assist to lead the Beavers to a 21-1 victory over Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, in a North Atlantic Conference women’s lacrosse matchup on Saturday at Leib Field.

Fellow UMF seniors Kaya Backman and Jade Petrie each finished with three goals and two assists in the win. Kristina Moody and Emily Stinson added two goals apiece.

Emma Brown, Danielle Chadbourne, Samantha Creech, Lydia Eastman, Abby Trefsger, and Riley Forrest all scored once for the Beavers. The goals by Creech, Eastman, and Forrest were the first of their collegiate careers.

UMF (3-9, 3-3 NAC) notched seven goals in the opening quarter, with Illiano, Backman, and Petrie each scoring twice for the Beavers. UMF’s six goals in the second quarter were spread among six different players, giving the Beavers a 13-0 lead at the halftime break.

A five-goal third quarter and three goals to open the fourth extended the UMF lead to 21-0. Northern Vermont-Lyndon (0-8, 0-4 NAC) ended UMF’s shutout bid with 3:13 left in the game on a goal by Isabel Bourgeois.

UMF outshot Northern Vermont-Lyndon, 37-5, with Maddy Ten Kate and Kate Nowell splitting duties in the UMF goal and finishing with two saves.

UMF women’s lacrosse concludes its 2022 regular season on Sunday, April 23, when it hosts SUNY Canton in a North Atlantic Conference matchup.