UMF women’s lacrosse stopped at Plymouth State in season opener

PLYMOUTH, N.H. – The University of Maine at Farmington women’s lacrosse team opened its 2022 slate – its first full schedule since the 2019 season – on the road at perennial Little East Conference power Plymouth State University, and dropped a 22-1 decision to the Panthers on Saturday afternoon at Panther Field.

Plymouth State (3-0), winners of three of the last four Little East Conference championships, opened the game with a pair of goals by Emily Stantom in the opening minute. Stantom, Julia Donovan, and Olivia Croke all charted hat tricks in the opening quarter, propelling Plymouth State to a 9-0 lead after 15 minutes of play.

Plymouth State widened its lead to 12-0 at the halftime break, and were in front 18-0 heading into the final quarter.

UMF senior Jade Petrie got the Beavers on the scoreboard with 9:21 left in the fourth quarter. After breaking free of a Plymouth State defender on a spin move, Petrie’s shot from seven-yards out beat Panther goalie Piper Sherbert to the lower-left corner for UMF’s first goal of the season.

First year Maddy Ten Kate and sophomore Kate Nowell shared time in the UMF and recorded seven saves, with Ten Kate getting charged with the loss. The Beavers finished the day with seven total shots, three on goal, with Sherbert getting credit for two saves.

The UMF women’s lacrosse team continues its 2022 campaign on Tuesday, March 8, when it heads to Gorham to face the University of Southern Maine. Start time is slated for 4 p.m.