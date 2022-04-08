UMF women’s lacrosse stopped at Thomas

WATERVILLE – Kristina Moody notched her second career hat trick, but the University of Maine at Farmington women’s lacrosse team was unable to get past Thomas College and dropped a 15-8 decision to the Terriers in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday evening at Smith Field.

Moody scored twice in the opening quarter to put UMaine-Farmington (1-8) in front, 2-1, before Thomas rallied for two more goals before the end of the frame to take a 3-2 lead.

The Beavers knotted the contest at 3-3 on Azure Illiano’s EMO goal with 12:08 remaining in the second quarter. The Terriers regained the lead, 5-3, with back-to-back unassisted goals before Moody narrowed the gap to one goal and capped her hat trick with an assist from Abby Trefsger with 7:02 left in the period.

However, Thomas rattled off four unanswered goals, including a pair of goals on free position attempts, and went into the intermission with a 9-4 lead.

Kaya Backman and Trefsger scored for UMaine-Farmington within 28 seconds of each other early in the third quarter, reducing the Thomas lead to 9-6 with 13:24 showing on the clock.

The Terriers put four more goals on their side of the scoreboard before the end of the frame, and the teams traded two goals in the fourth quarter. Emma Brown scored off an assist from Emily Stinson for Farmington’s first goal of the final period, with Jade Petrie beating Thomas goalie Lizzy Gotay on free position shot with 1:13 to play.

Mary LaRochelle led Thomas with five goals and one assist, with Anna Chadwick chipping in with four goals.

Maddy Ten Kate charted a season-high 16 saves in the UMaine-Farmington goal, while Gotay tallied 10 stops for Thomas.

UMaine-Farmington women’s lacrosse heads to New York this weekend for North Atlantic Conference games against SUNY Poly (Saturday, April 9) and Cazenovia College (Sunday, April 10).