UMF women’s lacrosse succumbs to Maine Maritime in NAC matchup

CASTINE – Maine Maritime Academy scored a decisive six goals in the third quarter against the visiting University of Maine at Farmington women’s lacrosse team, handing the Beavers a 19-11 setback versus the Mariners in a North Atlantic Conference clash on Saturday afternoon at Ritchie Field.

After falling behind 3-1 in the opening quarter, UMF (1-6, 1-1 NAC) rallied to tie the game at 5-5 with 5:54 remaining in the second quarter on the second of back-to-back goals by first year Abby Trefsger.

Azure Illiano and Danielle Chadbourne netted goals for the Beavers earlier in the frame. Late second-quarter scores from Jade Petrie and Emma Brown kept UMF within striking distance of Maine Maritime at the halftime break, with the Mariners in front, 9-7.

The Mariners (4-5, 2-0 NAC) outscored the Beavers, 6-1, in the third quarter, with Kaya Backman scoring an EMO goal on a free position shot with 8:44 remaining in the period. MMA held a 15-8 lead after 45 minutes of play, heading into the final quarter.

Backman and Kristina Moody struck early in the fourth quarter, narrowing the gap to 15-10. Maine Maritime rattled off the next four goals, extending its lead to 19-10, before Moody capped the scoring with her goal with 12 seconds showing on the game clock.

Backman finished with a team-high three goals, while Moody and Trefsger notched two goals each. Maddy Ten Kate charted eight stops in the UMF goal.

Hazel Stoddard paced Maine Maritime with eight goals, while Lily Cook completed the hat trick in the second quarter with three goals.

UMF women’s lacrosse faces NAC-rival Thomas College in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday, April 6, at 4:30 p.m. in Waterville, Maine.