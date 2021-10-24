UMF XC: Beavers compete at Bowdoin Invitational

Wentworth paces UMF women’s XC at Bowdoin Invitational #2

BRUNSWICK – First year Charlotte Wentworth finished seventh overall and was one of two Beaver runners among the top-10 finishers and led the University of Maine at Farmington women’s cross country team at Saturday’s Bowdoin Invitational #2.

Wentworth posted a time of 25:50.6 in the 6000m race, turning in the 20th fastest 6K time in program history. First year teammate Anna MacDonald was right behind Wentworth in eighth place with a time of 25:56.6.

First year Grace Broughton was 14th overall with a time of 26:41.9, followed by senior Abbie Hunt in 17th place (27:51.3) and Kaylee-Mae Durgin (28:22.20.

Fiona Ladner-Hudson (21st, 28:22.3) and Emily Eaton (22nd, 28:34.7) were pushers in the results for the Beavers.

The Beavers’ team average of 26:56 marked the 15th-fastest meet time for the program.

Bates College won the four-team event with 25 points, and the Bobcats’ Kahryn Cullenberg crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 23:16.2

Overall, UMaine-Farmington tallied 65 points and finished third in the four-team field at the Bowdoin Invite #2, which served as the Beavers’ final tune-up before next Saturday’s North Atlantic Conference Cross Country Championship in Waterville.

Men’s XC posts fifth-fastest race in program history at Bowdoin meet

BRUNSWICK – Two Beaver runners turned in top-20 performances for the program’s record books as the University of Maine at Farmington men’s cross country team posted the fifth-fastest race in program history during Saturday’s Bowdoin Invitational #2 cross country meet.

Sophomore Covy Dufort led the UMaine-Farmington contingent with a 10th place finish with a time of 27:48.7 in the 8000m race, posting the 11th-fastest time in program history at that distance. Sophomore Luke Bliss crossed the line in 17th place overall with a time of 28:23.8, recording the 20th-best time for the UMF cross country program.

Jimmy Reel was third among UMaine-Farmington finishers in 19th place with a time of 28:36.9, while first year Connor Freeman was 20th after crossing the line in 28:37.7. Senior Joe Ashby rounded out the top five among the Beavers with his 22nd-place finish with a time of 28:50.4.

Madison Brown (26th, 29:37.7) and Tyler Davies (33rd, 32:36.9) were the pushers for UMaine-Farmington.

The Beavers tallied 61 points and finished second in the meet with an average time of 28:28.4 – fifth-best average 8000m time in program history. Bates won the meet with 15 points, and the Bobcats’ Krishna Kakani won the race with a time of 26:44.9.

Saturday’s race was the Beavers’ final tune-up before next Saturday’s North Atlantic Conference Cross Country Championship in Waterville.