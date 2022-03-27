UMF’s Backman and Petrie lead women’s lax past Husson in NAC opener

BANGOR – Kaya Backman and Jade Petrie each notched three goals to lead the University of Maine at Farmington women’s lacrosse team to a 15-9 victory over Husson University, in both teams’ North Atlantic Conference opener on Saturday at Boucher Field.

UMF (1-4, 1-0 NAC) fell behind Husson (0-4, 0-1 NAC) early in the first quarter, but finished the opening frame knotted 3-3 with the Eagles after two goals from Petrie and one by Azure Illiano.

Abby Trefsger and Emma Brown put UMF up 5-3 with goals early in the second quarter, and the Beavers led the contest the rest of the way. Husson scratched one goal back later in the frame, narrowing UMF’s lead to 5-4 at the intermission.

The Beavers took a more decisive lead in the third quarter with seven straight goals, extending their advantage to 12-4 before the Eagles snapped the UMF scoring run. Backman scored all three of her goals during the UMF surge, with Kristina Moody, Petrie, and Trefsger adding one apiece.

UMF tacked on three more goals in the final frame, with Emily Stinson, Illiano, and Brown notching the goals.

Maddy Benoit and Sophia Gomez each tallied four goals to lead Husson.

The Beavers outshot the Eagles, 37-26, and charted 35 ground balls to Husson’s 29. Maddy Ten Kate logged seven saves over 60 minutes in the UMF goal. Emma Begin and Emily Godfrey split duties in the Husson goal and combined for 14 saves.

UMF women’s lacrosse returns to action on Wednesday, March 30, when it travels to Henniker, New Hampshire, to face New England College. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.