UMF’s Brodeur selected for 2021 NEWISA Senior Bowl team

FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington women’s soccer senior McKenna Brodeur has been selected to the 2021 New England Women’s Intercollegiate Soccer Association (NEWISA) Senior Bowl team.

The NEWISA Senior Bowl annually brings together Division I, II, and III players from across New England for one final game following the conclusion of their final collegiate season.

Brodeur, a forward from Oakland, Maine, joins former Beaver women’s soccer standouts Kayla Tuttle (2013), Beth Lebel (2013), and Lydia Roy (2018) as UMaine-Farmington athletes who have been selected for the NEWISA Senior Bowl.

“A selection on the NEWISA Senior Bowl team validates that McKenna’s contributions on the field are noteworthy, not only at UMF and in the North Atlantic Conference, but in the New England Region as a whole,” said Molly Wilkie, UMF head women’s soccer coach. “Our team is proud of her accomplishments and contributions to UMF women’s soccer and we celebrate this achievement with her.”

Brodeur was named the 2021 North Atlantic Conference Women’s Soccer Player of the Year and a First Team All-NAC selection after finishing the 2021 season with 14 goals and eight assists for 36 points. She amassed nine goals and six assists for 24 points versus NAC opponents. Brodeur earned NAC women’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week honors three times during the 2021 campaign.

The 2021 NEWISA Senior Bowl will not be played due to the restrictions and health concerns associated with bringing the game to the game to a college campus, however representatives were selected by NEWISA to continue the organization’s traditional recognition of the top senior women’s soccer players in New England.