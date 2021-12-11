UMF’s Women’s basketball downed by #13 Bowdoin

FARMINGTON – Bowdoin College held the University of Maine at Farmington to 25.5 percent shooting from the field and downed the Beavers, 69-43, in women’s basketball action on Tuesday evening at Dearborn Gym.

The Beavers went 14-of-55 from the floor, the fewest field goals made by UMF women’s basketball in a game this season. The Polar Bears shot at a 42.6 percent clip (29-of-68), including four three-pointers.

Senior Molly Folsom led UMaine-Farmington (6-3) with 10 points off the bench, while senior Alex Bessey paced the starters with nine points. Seniors Tia Day and McKenna Brodeur each logged eight points, with Brodeur grabbing a team-high eight boards.

Bowdoin (9-1), tied for 13th in the most recent Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division III Coaches Poll released earlier on Tuesday, had two players in double figures. Sydney Jones led all scorers with 19 points to go with eight rebounds, while Sela Kay tallied 12 points.

The Polar Bears opened the game with a 13-0 run, and prevented the Beavers from recording their first field goal until Folsom’s layup with 1:32 showing on the first quarter clock. Folsom was fouled on her bucket and made the “plus one”, and Brodeur drained a three-pointer in the final minute to cut the margin to seven points, 15-8, at the end of the first quarter.

After a Bessey jumper to open the second quarter, an 8-0 Bowdoin run helped extend the Polar Bear lead and the score was in Bowdoin’s favor, 34-20, at the halftime break.

Bowdoin led 49-33 at the end of the third quarter, but UMaine-Farmington found its offensive groove in the fourth to close the gap.

A pair of buckets from Day and Bea Stafford, along with a pair of converted foul shots from Day, brought the Beavers to within 12 of the Polar Bears, 51-39, with 7:05 remaining. UMaine-Farmington still trailed by 12 with just under five minutes to play following a Folsom layup , but Bowdoin ended the game with a 14-0 run to seal the win.

UMaine-Farmington closes out the 2021 portion of its schedule this Saturday, Dec. 11, when it makes the trip to Castine, Maine, to face Maine Maritime Academy in a North Atlantic Conference matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.