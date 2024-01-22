W Alpine: Robb grabs 1st place in giant slalom at Sunday River

NEWRY – University of Maine at Farmington first-year Elanore Robb (Woodbury, Minn.) grabbed 1st place for the first time in her collegiate career, helping the Beavers take 2nd place in today’s giant slalom event at Sunday River.

The conditions were tough as the surface was quite hard and slick as the temperatures at the top of the mountain were extremely low. But Robb had no issues posting the two fastest runs to grab the gold medal. Robb finished her 1st run with a time of 47.23 seconds and followed it up with a 50.24 second run for a cumulative time of 1:37.47 and squeaked out 1st place ahead of Madelyn Zordan of Saint Joseph’s College.

Hokulani Caroselli (Temple, Maine) narrowly missed out on a medal, placing in 4th place, just .97 seconds out of 3rd place. Caroselli posted a two run time of 1:41.10 with a 50.22 second run on her first attempt and a 50.88 second run on her second run.

Grace Mahmood (Oxford, Conn.) was the third Beaver to contribute to their team score, finishing 7th overall with a two run time of 1:45.13. Mahmood’s first run was clocked at 50.87 seconds, the 6th fastest run of any skier. On her second run she struggled with worsening conditions, finishing in 54.26 seconds.

Robb, Caroselli, and Mahmood combined for a cumulative time of 5:03.70 seconds and 1.32 seconds behind Saint Joe’s for 1st place.

Paloma Shelton (Berkeley, Calif.) also finished inside the top-ten grabbing 8th place, finishing just .49 seconds behind Mahmood.