Wilton Rec Department holding basketball sign-ups for 4-8 grades

WILTON – The Wilton Recreation Department will hold sign-ups for its co-ed Major League basketball program (grades 4-8 if not playing on the school team) on December 15 and 20 from 5:30- 7 p.m. in the Academy Hill gym. While it is not required, it is strongly encouraged that players stay and take part in the skills and drills that will take place during signups. This program is open to both in town and out of town boys and girls.

For more information contact the Wilton Recreation Department at (207) 645-4825 or wiltonrec@wiltonmaine.org.