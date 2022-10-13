Wilton Recreation Department offering basketball program for grades 1-3

WILTON – Mark the calendar! The Wilton Recreation Department will hold sign ups for its co-ed Minor League basketball program (grades 1-3) on October 25 and 27 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Academy Hill gym.

While it is not required, it is strongly encouraged that players stay and take part in the skills and drills that will take place during signups. Players should wear comfortable sneakers for the skills and drills.

This program is open to boys and girls, both residents and non-residents. The cost is $25 for residents and $40 for non-residents.

The program starts in early November and will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays until Christmas break.