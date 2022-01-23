Women’s and men’s basketball: UMF vs. Husson

Women’s basketball falls to Husson in return to the court

BANGOR – Husson University jumped out to an early double-digit lead and the University of Maine at Farmington was never able to recover as the Beavers fell to the Eagles, 62-45, in a North Atlantic Conference East Division women’s basketball matchup on Friday night at Newman Gym.

UMF slipped to 6-5 overall, 1-2 in the NAC’s East Division, with the loss. The game was the Beavers’ first contest in 42 days after having five games cancelled due to Covid health and safety protocols.

Husson held a 24-9 lead after the opening quarter, with Vanessa Duarte netting 10 for the Eagles. UMF narrowed the gap as the game moved into the second quarter, with Page Brown charted six points and three rebounds and McKenna Brodeur recorded five points, and the Beavers trailed 39-20 at the intermission.

Tia Day scored eight of UMF’s 12 points in the third quarter and Alex Bessey led the Beavers in the fourth quarter with six points. UMF was more productive in the final stanza, outscoring Husson 13-9 and outshooting the Eagles, 33.3 percent to 28.6 percent.

Bessey and Brown led UMF with 11 points each, while Brodeur tallied nine points and Day chipped in with eight. The Beavers were held to 29.1 percent shooting from the field (16-of-55), and were just 5-of-24 from beyond the arc.

Husson (7-4, 5-0 NAC East) shot 37.9 percent (25-of-66), led by Duarte’s 6-of-15 effort from the floor with three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 17 points. Bailey Donovan was the only other Eagle in double figures with 14 points, and she finished the game with eight blocks.

UMF and Husson will meet again on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 5 p.m. in Dearborn Gym in Farmington.

Men’s basketball stumbles against NAC rival Husson

BANGOR – A second-half rally came up short of the mark and the University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball team dropped an 88-78 decision to North Atlantic Conference rival Husson University, Friday evening at Newman Gym.

UMF slipped to 6-4 overall, 2-1 in the North Atlantic Conference East Division. The loss was the Beavers’ second straight loss, marking just the first time in four seasons that UMF has dropped two in a row.

Jack Kane led UMF with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, to go with nine rebounds. Nathan Poulin netted 17 points and Zach Brown chipped in with 12 points. Colby Pomeroy came off the bench to score nine points.

The Beavers were without the services of guard Terion Moss, the second-leading scorer in NCAA Division III, for the second game in a row due to health and safety protocols.

Husson (6-7, 3-1 NAC East) had four players in double figures led by DJ Bussey with 25 points. Bussey was 7-of-14 from the floor including six three-pointers. Justin Thompson charted 15 points with a team-high nine boards, while Brett Cunningham and Justice Kendall added 14 points each.

The Eagles led 49-38 at the halftime break on Bussey’s 20-point opening half, but the Beavers rallied in the second stanza.

UMF chipped away at the Husson lead and got within two, 65-63, on Dylan Griffin’s three-point jumper with 11:37 showing on the clock. A Will Harriman bucket kept the Beavers within two, 67-65, at the 10:31 mark, but a Thompson jumper and a layup from Cam Wood extended Husson’s lead to two-possessions with 8:42 to play.

A 9-0 run by the Eagles late in the second half ended with Husson holding an 85-72 advantage with 2:16 remaining, and eventually securing the victory after maintaining a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

UMF outshot Husson, 46.8 percent (29-of-62) to 43.5 percent (30-of-69), but the Eagles held a 44-36 advantage on the glass. Husson also forced UMF into committing 14 turnovers leading to 16 Eagle points.

UMF and Husson will complete their NAC regular season series on Saturday afternoon at Dearborn Gym in Farmington. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. Spectators will not be permitted in Dearborn Gym, however a webcast of the game will be available at www.goUMFbeavers.com.