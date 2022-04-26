Women’s lacrosse completes 2022 season with loss to SUNY Canton

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington women’s lacrosse team closed out its 2022 season with a 19-5 loss to North Atlantic Conference rival SUNY Canton, Sunday afternoon at Leib Field.

Emma Brown scored twice for UMaine-Farmington (3-10, 3-4 NAC) while Kaya Backman, Kristina Moody, and Abby Trefsger each added one goal for the Beavers.

Samantha Dayter paced SUNY Canton (10-6, 7-0 NAC) with six goals and four assists. Maddy Caron tallied three goals for the ’Roos, and Hannah Reed and Casey Pelton had two goals each. Six other SUNY Canton players each contributed one goal.

The ’Roos opened with fourth straight goals before an EMO goal from Brown put the Beavers on the scoreboard, but UMaine-Farmington trailed, 14-2, at the halftime intermission.

Backman and Brown scored for UMaine-Farmington in the third quarter, matching two goals SUNY Canton to finish the period with the ’Roos leading, 16-4. Trefsger charted the lone Beavers goal in the fourth quarter.

Maddy Ten Kate recorded four saves in the UMaine-Farmington goal, while Madison Leary and Olivia Scott combined for 11 saves for SUNY Canton. The Kangaroos finished the game with a 28-20 advantage in total shots.

SUNY Canton’s win allowed the ’Roos to head into this week’s North Atlantic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Tournament as the no. 1 seed, hosting no. 4 seed Thomas College in the tournament semifinals on Saturday, April 30.