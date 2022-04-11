Women’s lacrosse drops one-goal game at Cazenovia

CAZENOVIA, New York – The University of Maine at Farmington women’s lacrosse team came up one goal shy of upsetting the preseason conference favorite with an 11-10 loss at Cazenovia College, Sunday afternoon at Christakos Field.

Azure Illiano led UMF (2-8, 2-2 NAC) with four goals, while Abby Trefsger tallied two goals for the Beavers.

Kaya Backman, Kristina Moody, Emma Brown, and Madisyn Smith all recorded one goal apiece. Backman was also credited with two assists.

Trefsger and Illiano each scored for UMF in the opening quarter, but the Beavers trailed 3-2 after the first 15 minutes. The Beavers managed to knot the game at 6-6 heading into the halftime break, including two more goals from Illiano.

UMF briefly took a 7-6 lead on Backman’s goal just 56 seconds into the third quarter, but Cazenovia (5-4, 3-0 NAC) rallied to outscore the Beavers, 4-2, in the frame and held a 10-8 advantage after 45 minutes.

Trefsger brought UMF to within one of Cazenovia, 10-9, with a goal at the 14:27 mark. Cazenovia responded with a free position goal from Harley Eldridge,one of her two goals in the game, with 8:35 showing on the game clock to extend Cazenovia’s lead to 11-9.

Smith scored for UMF with 6:27 remaining to again narrow the margin to one goal, 11-10, but the Beavers were unable to find the equalizer.

Callie Andolina netted five goals for Cazenovia, while Sydney Allan charted three goals and one assist.

The Beavers’ Maddy Ten Kate recorded nine saves on 27 total shots taken by Cazenovia. Amanda Drazek was credited with 12 stops in the Cazenovia goal.

UMF returns to action on Saturday, April 16, when it hosts Thomas College. Game time is scheduled for noon.