XC Cougars earn pair of wins at Leavitt

TURNER – The Mt. Blue High School Cross Country boys and girls cross country teams both finished in first place in a five-team cross country meet at Leavitt on Friday, Sept. 17.

Mt. Blue’s Emma Charles finished in first place to lead the squad. Brynne Robbins and Nora McCourt finished 3rd and 4th. Kamryn Joyce placed 8th, with Cassidy Hardy, Natalie McCarthy, and Lucinda Carroll bunching positions 11-13. Further depth was provided by Moriah Reusch and Abbie Cramer in places 16 and 17, while Freshmen Brielle Tinker (25) and Addie Colello (27) each showed great improvement among the field of 38 runners.

Team scores showed Mt. Blue in first with 25 points, followed by Maranacook, lead by Lina Nocito-Martinez 2nd place finish with 50 points, Mt. Ararat was a close 3rd with 56 points, lead by Lydia White (5th) and Mary Wheeler (7th), and Oxford Hills, lead by Willow Adler in 21st place, with 111 points. Host Leavitt did not qualify for a team score, but got a nice race from Abby Marston in 6th place.

The boys race proved to be a tough two-team battle between Mt. Blue and Mt. Ararat, with the Cougars emerging with a 33-40 victory.

Cyrus Evans and Henri McCourt of Mt. Blue ran typically strong races placing 3rd and 4th, but it was the outstanding showing of senior captains Alex Hardy and Tomas Cundick in 6th and 7th place that nailed down the victory for Mt. Blue.

Other finishers for Mt. Blue were Eli Hoeft (13), Carson Zundel (16), Owen Heseltine (18), Kodi Quimby (22). Milo Thompson-Vought (23), Daniel Dalton (24), Noah Civiello (30), Sam Goodspeed (33), and Kyran Katzenbach (35) in the 52-runner field.

Mt. Ararat’s Grady Satterfield placed first overall with teammate Ben Kelleher placing 5th in his first race of the season coming back from an injury. Third place Oxford Hills (79 points) was lead by Grey Vanderwood in 8th place. Host Leavitt placed 4th (98 points) keyed by Logan Ouellette’s 2nd place finish, while Maranacook placed 5th (124 points) with Silas Bartol in 14th place as their top runner.

– By Brian Kelly