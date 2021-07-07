Youth Basketball Clinic July 12-16

FARMINGTON – Youth Basketball Clinic will be held from July 12 through July 16 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Mt. Blue High School Gym. The clinic is limited to Mt. Blue Regional School District students entering grades 3-8. Masks will be required.

This clinic is designed to help each player improve their skills, learn about the game, get to know the high school coaching staff and players, and to have fun. It will be directed by Troy Norton, the MBHS Boys Varsity Basketball coach.

The cost is $40 for full clinic or $10 per session. Checks should be made out to Mt. Blue Boys Basketball. Note that you do not need to attend all five sessions to participate in this clinic. This is not a school sponsored event.

Questions? Contact Troy Norton (491-9566) or coachnorton@mtbluersd.org.

Registration Form

Player’s Name:_____________________________ Age:______ Grade in fall:______________ Current School:_________________________________________

T-shirt size (Circle One):

Youth: Small Medium Large Adult: Small Medium Large X-Large Parent’s Name:_______________________________________________________________ E-Mail Address: ______________________________________________________________ Address:____________________________________________________________________ Home Phone:_____________________________ Cell Phone:__________________________ Emergency Contact:___________________________________________________________

I/WE hereby waive, release, and hold harmless Mt. Blue High School and the Clinic Staff for any and all liability for any injuries or damages that may be received as a result of participation in this clinic. I/We assume all risks and hazards incidental to the conduct of the activities and hereby acknowledge that my child is covered under our family health plan.

Printed Name of Parent/Guardian: ________________________________________________ Parent/Guardian Signature:_____________________________________ Date:____________