Pets of the Week: Moon Pie and Toby

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Moon Pie: Introducing Moon Pie, the shy yet sweet feline.

Personality: Moon Pie is a shy and reserved cat who may take some time to warm up to new people. However, once you’ve gained his trust, he transforms into a sweet and affectionate companion, especially when treats are involved.

Special Traits: Moon Pie’s endearing trait is his undeniable sweetness that shines through once he’s won over. Offering him a bribe in the form of treats or special attention can help him come out of his shell and show his true loving nature.

Compatibility: Moon Pie appreciates a calm and patient environment that allows him to feel safe. He may thrive in a home with understanding individuals who can provide the necessary time and space for him to adjust and build confidence.

Medical History: Moon Pie is up-to-date on vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped. He’s healthy and ready to find a loving forever home.

If you’re looking for a shy yet sweet feline companion, Moon Pie could be the perfect addition to your family. With a little bribery and plenty of patience, you’ll witness his loving side blossom and experience the joy of having a loving and loyal friend by your side.

Toby, Staffy mix, 7-8 years old, Male: This boy is a total goofball with a laidback attitude that will keep you smiling all day long!

Personality: Friendly, affectionate, laid back, and a little goofy. He loves to give kisses and snuggle up with his favorite humans. He’s always up for a good nap or a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood.

Special Skills: Napping in the sun, sniffing, and exploration master. Toby is excellent company for watching tv or reading a good book.

Compatibility: Gets on great with any human big or small, doesn’t get along well with other animals. So if you’re looking for a one and only fur baby, Toby is your guy!

Medical History: Up-to-date on vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped. Toby does have an allergy based conjunctivitis but with a chicken and grain free diet, he’ll be as happy as can be!