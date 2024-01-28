Happenings/Outdoors/Uncategorized/Weekend Sunday Photos: 01/28/2024 by Rowan Fitzgerald January 28, 2024January 28, 2024 2 mins read On a bright day a chickadee taking a rest. Photo by: Jim Knox A white-breasted nuthatch. Stops long enough for a picture. Photo by: Jim Knox A red-breasted nuthatch. Watching me take its picture. Photo by: Jim Knox A pileated woodpecker enjoying some fruit from a flowering crab tree. Photo by: Jim Knox A robin looking over the leftovers from a flowering crab tree. Photo by: Jim Knox A snowshoe hare retreats to its hiding spot inside a brush pile. Photo by: Dennis York A snowshoe hare warms itself in the sun in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York A turkey endures the cold and snow in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York A junco looking into my kitchen. Photo by: Dennis York A muskrat enjoys its lunch in the sun. Photo by: Dennis York A muskrat on the ice’s edge. Photo by: Dennis York A muskrat takes a polar dip on Dec. 31st in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York Blue skies and snow capped mountains in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York Bright berries in a winter woodland. Photo by: Dennis York Sunrise in Wilton on Jan. 22nd. Photo by: Dennis York Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: OutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in January 21, 2024 Financial Focus: How are your investments taxed? January 14, 2024January 14, 2024 Sunday Photos: 01/14/2024 December 31, 2023January 1, 2024 Sunday Photos: 12/31/2023 December 24, 2023December 24, 2023 Sunday Photos: 12/24/2023