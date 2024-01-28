///

Sunday Photos: 01/28/2024

2 mins read
On a bright day a chickadee taking a rest. Photo by: Jim Knox
A white-breasted nuthatch. Stops long enough for a picture. Photo by: Jim Knox
A red-breasted nuthatch. Watching me take its picture. Photo by: Jim Knox
A pileated woodpecker enjoying some fruit from a flowering crab tree. Photo by: Jim Knox
A robin looking over the leftovers from a flowering crab tree. Photo by: Jim Knox
A snowshoe hare retreats to its hiding spot inside a brush pile. Photo by: Dennis York
A snowshoe hare warms itself in the sun in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York
A turkey endures the cold and snow in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
A junco looking into my kitchen. Photo by: Dennis York
A muskrat enjoys its lunch in the sun. Photo by: Dennis York
A muskrat on the ice’s edge. Photo by: Dennis York
A muskrat takes a polar dip on Dec. 31st in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
Blue skies and snow capped mountains in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York
Bright berries in a winter woodland. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunrise in Wilton on Jan. 22nd. Photo by: Dennis York
