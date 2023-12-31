Happenings/Outdoors/Uncategorized/Weekend Sunday Photos: 12/31/2023 by Rowan Fitzgerald December 31, 2023 1 min read A chickadee at the feeder. Photo by: Dennis York A woodpecker getting a peanut butter breakfast. Photo by: Dennis York A cold clear stream after the flood. Photo by: Dennis York A deer on the Center hill road. Photo by: Dennis York Deer feeding in a field in Weld at 1:30 in the afternoon. Photo by: Dennis York The deer are happy to find grass to feed on at the end of December. Photo by: Dennis York Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: OutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in December 24, 2023December 24, 2023 Sunday Photos: 12/24/2023 December 17, 2023December 18, 2023 Sunday Photos: 12/17/2023 December 10, 2023December 10, 2023 Sunday Photos: 12/10/2023 December 3, 2023December 3, 2023 Sunday Photos: 12/03/2023