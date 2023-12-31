///

Sunday Photos: 12/31/2023

1 min read
Sunday Photo
A chickadee at the feeder. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A woodpecker getting a peanut butter breakfast. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A cold clear stream after the flood. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A deer on the Center hill road. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Deer feeding in a field in Weld at 1:30 in the afternoon. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
The deer are happy to find grass to feed on at the end of December. Photo by: Dennis York
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

You might be interested in