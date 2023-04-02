Uncategorized Sunday Photos: April 2nd, 2023 by Administrator April 2, 2023April 2, 2023 1 min read Otters on ice. (Photo by Dennis York) Otters breed in the spring and have a normal litter size of 1 to 3 young. (Photo by Dennis York) A group of otters is called a “romp.” (Photo by Dennis York) Otters eat fish, frogs and crayfish. (Photo by Dennis York) A male otter may weigh as much as 30 lbs. (Photo by Dennis York) Otters have the thickest fur of all Maine mammals. (Photo by Dennis York) Spring breakers are not the only ones who enjoy laying in the sun! (Photo by Dennis York) Robins near Crowell’s Pond (Photo by Bill from New Sharon) Robins near Crowell’s Pond (Photo by Bill from New Sharon) Wandering wooly bear caterpillar (Photo by Andre Cormier) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ