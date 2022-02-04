UMF women’s basketball extinguishes NVU-Lyndon in NAC East matchup

LYNDON, Vt. – A 20-point night by senior Page Brown, a double-double from senior McKenna Brodeur, and a season-high 14 points from sophomore Bea Stafford propelled the University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team to a 57-47 win over Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, in a North Atlantic Conference matchup on Monday at Stannard Gym.

Brown went 8-of-12 from the floor and was 4-of-5 at the charity stripe while recording her second game this season with 20-or-more points.

Senior Molly Folsom paced the Beavers on the glass with 11 rebounds, matching her season high, and leading a University of Maine at Farmington squad that had a commanding 59-40 advantage on the boards.

Senior Makayla Wilson charted a team-leading six assists, while senior Alex Bessey was credited with five helpers to go with her seven points, four rebounds, and three steals.

UMaine-Farmington improved to 9-7 overall, 4-4 in the NAC East Division, while NVU-Lyndon slipped to 6-7, 0-4 NAC East.

The Hornets were led by Lea Crompton with 13 points, while Faith Poirier came off the bench to add 10 points to the NVU-Lyndon cause. Lyndon was held to 23.5 percent shooting (16-of-68) on the night, the lowest field goal percentage by a UMaine-Farmington opponent this season.

The Beavers opened the game on a 9-0 run, and finished the opening stanza with a 15-6 advantage. UMF added to its lead in the second quarter and went into the halftime break with a 29-17 lead, following a Bessey three-pointer at the buzzer.

UMaine-Farmington’s lead stood at 50-32 after three quarters of play, with NVU-Lyndon closing the gap in the fourth quarter.

UMaine-Farmington will return to the court on Saturday, Feb. 5, for a home date against Maine Maritime. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.