Weekend Sunday Photos: September 10th, 2023 by Administrator September 10, 2023September 10, 2023 1 min read The bees are why I let one stand of knotweed grow. I’ve only seen a couple of bees all summer, but the knotweed has been covered this past week. Sunflower (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Joe Pye Weed and guest. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Sunrise at Titcomb Ski Slope, Farmington (Photo by Shara Na Gig) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Sunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in September 10, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Wild Animals September 3, 2023 Sunday Photos: September 3rd, 2023 September 2, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Seeking Direction August 27, 2023August 27, 2023 Sunday Photos: August 27th, 2023 Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ