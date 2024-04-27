Chesterville to host Animal Tales Open Mic Night, May 11

CHESTERVILLE – The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House will open its doors and its microphones to animal lovers of every kind on Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. Come with a short story to tell of a favorite critter in your life, or plan to just sit back and listen to the local folk regale the crowd with tales of the amazing creatures who live in their hearts, homes, barns and yards, and out in the wild.

The show will be hosted by Michael Cooper, professional maskmaker and storyteller, and loving son of Dr. Cooper, the legendary veterinarian who cared for the pets and farm animals of western Maine for over sixty years.

Families are asked to have their youngsters make pictures of their favorite animals to bring to the show to be displayed on the Meeting House stage and walls. If they would like help in producing their art and having it matted for free, please come to the Chesterville Town Hall at 409 Dutch Gap Road at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, to make their pictures with the help of teacher and artist Susan Schell. Paper and tools will be provided. The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a non-profit community resource located at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville.

Donations are appreciated. Refreshments will be served. For more information visit www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org or call 207-754-0311.