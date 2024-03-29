Contra dance comes to Farmington, April 6

FARMINGTON – Farmington welcomes a contra dance, featuring live music by The Racket Factory and John McIntire calling! The event will be on Saturday, April 6 at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 130 Quebec St in Farmington.

Before the dance starts, a group of students from Kroka Expeditions will give a presentation on their recent journey from New Hampshire to Franklin County at 7 p.m. The dance will commence afterwards, from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Over the past 2 months the group of teens have traveled 200 miles through the winter wilderness of New Hampshire and Maine. They are spending the month of April at Maine Local Living School in Temple where they will continue their studies of community and climate resilient living. All are welcome to enjoy their 20 minute presentation!

Kroka Expeditions is a non-profit wilderness expedition school based on a year-round, organic farm in Marlow, NH. The Kroka Full Circle Winter Semester Students are completing a 500 mile round trip expedition by ski, foot, paddle, and bike.

Please contact Chris Knapp, chris@mainelocalliving.org or 778-0318 with any questions.