Literacy Volunteers announce winners of poetry contest

FARMINGTON – Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties (LVFSC) announces the winners of the fourteenth annual Poetry Contest, funded in part by Western Mountain Financial Services and the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation. LVFSC wishes to thank all of the contributing poets, and the judge, Laine Kuehn.
Contest Categories:
Youth, Age 11 and under
First Place: Logan Hartman, “Cat,” Farmington
Second Place: Daygon Purington, “My Heart,” Farmington
Third Place: Quinn Allen, “The Small Frog,” Farmington
Adults, Age 18+
First Place: Nancy Merrow, “Privy Lockdown,” Wilton
Second Place: Nancy Lockwood, “On The Death of An Old Friend,” Industry
Third Place: Peg Ellis, “Good Grief,” Temple
Students of Literacy Volunteers
First Place: Anna Crocket, “Sayings and Looks,” Jay
Second Place: Matilda Holt, “My New Barn,” Farmington
Third Place: Lacey Ann Elder, “My Lost Things,” Strong
The collection of winning poems will be published on the Literacy Volunteers website at westernmaineliteracy.org, and in a poetry anthology. Contest prizes are gift certificates from stores in Farmington. First place, $25 at Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers; Second place, $15 at Twice Sold Tales bookstore; and Third place, $10 at Java Joe’s. All members of the public are invited to bring a poem to share and participate in a poetry celebration on May 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Mount Blue High School. Please visit the website at westernmaineliteracy.org or call 500-3131 for more information.
The poetry contest judge, Laine Kuehn, has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from the University of Maine at Farmington and served as an intern with the Beloit Poetry Journal in 2013 and 2014. Laine is currently on the Belfast Poetry Festival committee and is a convener for an annual poetry conference in Nobleboro. Laine resides in Brooks.