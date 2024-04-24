Literacy Volunteers present Poetry Celebration, May 2

FARMINGTON – All are invited to the Literacy Volunteers Poetry Celebration on May 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Mount Blue High School Forum.

The Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties is hosting an evening of community poetry reading in celebration of this year’s poetry contest winners. The contest winners and all members of the public are invited to bring a self selected poem to read, if they wish. Reading accommodations will be available. The event is located at 129 Seamon Road in Farmington at Mount Blue High School. For more information or to contact Literacy Volunteers, visit their website at westernmaineliteracy.org or call 207-500-3131.